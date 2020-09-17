Orion Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for The Wolf of Snow Hallow, just in time for Halloween. This is the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Jim Cummings, who wrote, directed and stars in the werewolf flick. More importantly, it stars Robert Forster (Breaking Bad, Jackie Brown), the beloved character actor who passed away last year, in his final movie role. As evidenced by this first footage, it seems Forster is going out with a bloody, monster-filled bang.

The trailer wastes no time getting to the goods as it kicks off with a woman who is alone at night hanging out in her van. A creature then emerges from the snow and, needless to say, it doesn't pan out well for her. The local police then begin investigating the grizzly crime scene, only to discover that this is quite unlike anything they've encountered before. The man in charge is convinced that they are in the middle of a manhunt, even though there is increasing evidence that they are dealing with a werewolf.

Riki Lindhome (Knives Out, Jimmy Tatro (Bad Education) and Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) round out the cast alongside Robert Forster. Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, Benjamin Wiessner, Kathleen Grace, Matt Hoklotubbe and are on board as producers, with Nick Spicer and Pip Ngo serving as executive producers. Jim Cummings had this to say recently when the deal with Orion Pictures closed.

"It is an honor and a long-time dream to work with Orion Classics and MGM. I wanted to explore elements of horror and comedy through the idea of a monster infiltrating everyday life and how that teaches us who we are and how to not become one ourselves."

The Wolf of Snow Hollow centers on a small-town sheriff who is struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter and a lackluster department. He winds up having to try and solve a series of brutal murders that are happening during a full moon. He becomes consumed by the hunt for the killer and struggles to remind himself that there's no such thing as werewolves.

Aside from the trailer, we also have an eye-catching new poster that is undoubtedly a cut above what we so often see these days. Beyond that, a new song from the movie's soundtrack titled Little Red Riding Hood, which is featured in the trailer, has also been released. The tune was arranged by Ben Lovett with vocals from Valen. Ben Lovett (The Ritual, The Night House) provides the score for the movie. The soundtrack is being released by Lakeshore Records.

This serves as Jim Cummings' follow-up to Thunder Road. The filmmaker's acclaimed 2017 drama won the SXSW Grand Jury Award and was based on his short of the same name. Cummings made a name for himself by rejecting distribution offers in favor of self-distribution, which worked out for him in the end. The Wolf of Snow Hollow is set to arrive in theaters and on demand on October 9 from Orion Pictures. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.