Netflix is set to make another big movie acquisition. The streaming service is finalizing a deal that will see The Woman in the Window, the long-gestating thriller starring Amy Adams, moving from Disney's 20th Century Studios to a living room near you. Netflix is negotiating a global rights deal, which means the high-profile feature will premiere for all of the company's subscribers worldwide. It also means Disney will get some much-needed cash while they await theaters to reopen en masse around the world.

According to multiple reports, the deal is in the final states and is all but done. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Woman in the Window has been finished for some time and was a product of Fox long before Disney closed a deal to purchase the bulk of the company's media assets last year. In 2019, Disney suffered a string of bombs at the box office, including Dark Phoenix, Stuber and Ad Astra, among others, that they inherited in the Fox deal. With box office revenue dried up for 2020, coupled with the financial risk that comes along with a movie like this, it is easy to see the appeal from both sides.

Joe Wright directed the movie, which is an adaptation of the acclaimed, best-selling novel of the same name by A.J. Finn. Wright previously helmed the Oscar-winner Darkest Hour, as well as Pride & Prejudice and Atonement. Wright's latest feature has been finished for some time but has been delayed at various points, reportedly due to a poor audience response the first time around. The theater closure forced Disney to further delay the release, which had been set for May 15 earlier this year. The movie boasts an A-list cast that also includes the likes of Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore. Tracy Letts (Killer Joe, August Osage County) penned the screenplay.

Starring Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window centers on an agoraphobic child psychologist who befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. The studio describes it as a "psychological suspense thriller" in which "shocking secrets are revealed, and no one, and nothing, is what it seems." Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas serve as producers.

Netflix previously acquired the rights to The Lovebirds, which had been eyed as a theatrical release for Paramount Pictures this year. The company also closed a deal for Enola Holmes, which stars Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown. Currently, studios are hard-up for cash with no significant revenue coming in at the box office. Meanwhile, streaming has boomed during quarantine with companies hungry for content. Apple, similarly, shelled out big money for Tom Hanks' WWII flick Greyhound, which debuted exclusively on Apple TV+. Should the deal close, there is no word yet on how soon The Woman in the Window will be released. This news was previously reported by Deadline.