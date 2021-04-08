We have a brand new trailer for The Woman in the Window. The thriller, which stars Amy Adams (Justice League, American Hustle), has been delayed for quite some time but is finally making its way to release thanks to the folks at Netflix. On paper, this one has a lot going for it, from an A-list cast to the prestigious Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement) behind the camera. Netflix has teed up the ball by saying, "shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller."

The trailer opens up by introducing us to Amy Adams' character Anna, who is agoraphobic and can't leave her home. She has been slipping into a dark frame of mind lately. Anna seems to be finding some solace in spying on her neighbors. However, that takes a dark turn one night. In the aftermath, things become confusing. The lines between reality and fiction blur for her, as well as the audience. There are undoubtedly some old-school Alfred Hitchcock vibes here. Specifically looking at something like Rear Window. Whether or not the reshoots and retooling were able to fix the alleged issues that were surfacing in test screenings remains to be seen.

This one has a long, complicated history. The movie was originally set up at 20th Century Fox and was produced before the Disney merger. It is said to have tested quite poorly in preview screenings, which led to reshoots and retooling behind the scenes. After the Disney/Fox deal was complete, rather than take the risk and release it in theaters, Disney opted to, instead, sell it to Netflix. Prior to that, it had been set to arrive in theaters last May after having been delayed previously. Safe to say, this one has had a rocky road to release. Especially for a movie with so much prestigious talent involved.

The Woman in the Window centers on Anna Fox (Amy Adams). She is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on a seemingly idealistic family across the street through the windows of her New York City apartment. Her life is turned upside down when she accidentally witnesses a brutal crime. It is based on the best-selling novel by Daniel Mallory and was adapted for the screen by Tracy Letts. The cast also includes Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

This is but a brick in the wall for Netflix in 2021. The streaming service has a downright avalanche of original movies coming our way this year, with more than 70, in total, set to arrive. The company has promised at least one new movie per week. Some of the big titles still on deck include Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The Woman in the Window is set to arrive May 14 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.