It's no secret that Netflix has some pretty binge-worthy shows on it's platform. Looking only at the original side of things, we find major hits like that of Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, and the hugely popular Queen's Gambit. Now, heading towards the future, Netflix will have another addition to their line-up in the form of psychological thriller, The Wonder.

The Wonder, which is based off of the novel of the same name, takes place during the 1800's and follows the story of a nurse, Lib Wright, who ends up looking into the strange phenomenon of a young girl that has survived without food for quite some time. The book also features other characters during the course of the story and is billed as a thrilling and captivating tale.

As far as adaptations go, this won't be the author's first go of it. Emma Donoghue, the writer of The Wonder, also found massive success with Room in 2010. Room would go on to the big screen in 2015 with Brie Larson in the main role, finding its way into numerous award categories. Among these awards, included Best Actress, which Larson would go on to win.

Moving to The Wonder's main role though, via the Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation looks to have found it's Lib Wright in the form of actress, Florence Pugh. Pugh has had quite the career, kickstarting heavily in 2019. Her breakthrough came as a result of the character, Paige, in the biographical comedy Fighting With My Family. Then she would go on to star in the lead role of the psychological horror Midsommar, which garnered huge reactions from critics and horror fans alike. Now, on top of The Wonder, Pugh looks to also continue her success with two major roles. One in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, Black Widow and the other in the new Olivia Wilde directed thriller, Don't Worry Darling.

With regards to where the show currently stands in production, NME was able to provide some details. The Wonder, at the time of writing, currently stands in the pre-production phase with no identifiable filming or release date to be seen. What we do know is that Alice Birch will be adapting the book for Netflix, Birch was also the story editor for the television show Succession. As well, Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross are being brought in as producers for the project.

Interestingly enough, this will not be Pugh's and Birch's first time working together. The two were also a part of the 2016 film, Lady Macbeth. Pugh played the role of Katherine in the film and Birch served as the writer for the story. The film itself was critically praised, holding a 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given Netflix's string of positive results with their shows, it should be safe to say that The Wonder will be in good hands moving forward. With Florence Pugh on the project, as well as having the story coming from already established author Emma Donoghue, there's certainly plenty to be excited about that's coming to Netflix. This story originated at The Hollywood Reporter.