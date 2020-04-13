The Wonders from That Thing You Do! are reuniting this week for a special live event. Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, and Liv Tyler, along with some special guests, will be watching the hit 1996 movie live on YouTube and providing commentary. The fictional band is getting back together to raise money for MusiCares, which gives support to musicians and touring professionals who are currently out of work due to the current state of world affairs. Additionally, they are paying tribute to the late Fountains of Wayne front man Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the iconic "That Thing You Do!" theme song.

Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, and Ethan Embry reunited as The Wonders back in 2017 to perform "That Thing You Do!" at the Goddamn Comedy Jam with Bill Burr. Steve Zahn was not able to attend the performance. As for the rest of the cast, it's been a long time since they've all been in touch with each other. Embry had this to say about the That Thing You Do! reunion event.

"We haven't all been together for over 20 years, and wanted to put this together to honor Adam Schlesinger's gift to us all through his music. That's why we chose MusiCares to bring attention for all they do for working musicians in times like now. This will be a lot of fun!!"

The Wonders special live event will take place this Friday, April 17th at 4pm PST/7pm EST. Ethan Embry and the rest of the cast have been promoting the event on social media and want That Thing You Do! fans to get their copies of the movie ready to watch live with them. It's unclear if the movie's director Tom Hanks will be in on the fun, but he doesn't really have anything else going on at the moment. Hanks surprised Saturday Night Live viewers over the weekend by performing a monologue from his kitchen.

Tom Hanks wrote and directed That Thing You Do! about a fictional band called The Wonders. While the band isn't real, their story has been told countless times through real bands who had their shot with one hit and then faded into obscurity. In order to tell the story of a band trying to make it in the 1960s, Hanks needed a song that he could play in the movie over and over again without people getting sick of it. Fountains of Wayne front man Adam Schlesinger turned in his song and didn't expect to hear back.

Tom Hanks and producer Jonathan Demme loved what Adam Schlesinger wrote for That Thing You Do! and it became the theme song, which was later nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Upon the movie's release, the song charted all over the world and actually became a real hit song, much to the surprise of Schlesinger. So now, Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, Steve Zahn, and Liv Tyler are paying tribute to Schlesinger and bringing awareness to musicians who are now out of work. You can head over to the official Wonders YouTube channel to subscribe and watch the live event this Friday.