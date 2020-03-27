IFC Films has unleashed a new trailer for The Wretched. In these uncertain times, horror movies can offer a particular type of comfort that few other, if any other, forms of entertainment possibly can. And since we can't go to movie theaters right now, what with the exhibition business effectively being shut down all around the world, we're left with what's going to be available from the comfort of our homes. Luckily, the latest from directors Brett and Drew Pierce, aka the Pierce Brothers, looks to be the perfect stay-at-home horror flick.

The trailer gets going in a hurry, with a shot of a creature crawling out of a dead animal corpse. We then get a glimpse of the being in its entirety before the daylight comes and the mystery begins to unravel. There is plenty of intriguing horrifying imagery, as this is putting an interesting spin on the whole idea of what a witch can be and how terrifying that can look. There are some Rear Window vibes for sure, but with something of a monster movie twist. Given that the movie looks to unfold in tense, close-quartered living, it does seem very timely.

Brett and Drew Pierce previously directed 2011's cult zombie movie Deadheads. It has taken them nearly a decade to get another feature under their belts, but they have both been working in the business elsewhere in the years since. Drew Pierce previously worked on Futurama, as well as movies like The Interview and The Happytime Murders. Brett Pierce has worked on shows such as American Dad and Ax Men. The cast includes John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Zarah Mahler, Azie Tesfai and Jamison Jones

The Wretched centers on a teenage boy named Ben who, following his parents' separation, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina. He is forced to contend with his local, privileged peers and his dad's new girlfriend in the seemingly ideal town. Ben's problems become disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. An evil spirit from the woods has taken over the parents and starts playing a sinister game, preying on the children and erasing all signs of their existence. Ben's suspicions are ignored and he sets out on a mission to end this witch's reign of terror.

To go along with the trailer, a new poster has been released as well, which we've included for you to check out. It boasts the tagline, "Something wicked wants inside." This movie made the festival rounds last year and, so far, those who have screened it seemed to enjoy it quite a bit. At present, it holds a stellar 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wretched arrives on May 1 via Digital and VOD from IFC Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.