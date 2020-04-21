David Spade has been keeping the masses entertained with his recent At-Home version of Lights Out. Now, he'll bring a different kind of entertainment experience to streaming with the Netflix original comedy The Wrong Missy, which has the comedian trapped in a true dating nightmare with a former blind date from hell.

The Wrong Missy is the third original Netflix movie for David Spade that puts the iconic former SNL cast member in a leading role. He made his Netflix debut alongside Adam Sandler in The Do-Over and then appeared in the hit comedy Father of the Year. Now he is going the romantic comedy route, albeit with a major twist.

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company's corporate retreat on an island resort... However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he's been texting The Wrong Missy.

Netflix debuted The Wrong Missy trailer today along with some first look photos of the cast appearing alongside David Spade and the first poster for this original comedy, which should lift some of the doom and gloom from your avenger night staying in.

The Wrong Missy will make its streaming premiere on May 13, 2020. Along for the ride are some of the usually suspects you'd expect to see in anything starring either Adam Sandler or David Spade. Lauren Lapkus is starring as the title character, and as you can see in the trailer, she is very much definitely The Wrong Missy. Joining her are Spade mainstays Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider. The ensemble is rounded out by Geoff Pierson, Jackie Sandler, Molly Simms, Sarah Chalke and Chris Witaske.

Tyler Spindel directed The Wrong Missy from a script written by Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett. Spindel is the man responsible for directing David Spade in the Netflix comedy Father of the Year. His new project is the comedy Deported, which follows a commitment-phobe who losses his girlfriend over the border. When his new girlfriend gets deported on a technicality, Ross hires a fake husband to get her back into the country because he's not ready to commit to marriage.

Kevin Grady, Allen Covert and Judit Maull are producing The Wrong Missy alongside executive producers Barry Bernardi, Edward H. Hamm Jr, Raymond Mansfield, Sean Mckittrick, Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett. The Wrong Missy joins The Lovebirds as two of Netflix's big comedy outings coming to the streaming service for everyone stuck at home in the coming weeks ahead. You can check out the poster and some funny photos below.