The X-Files cast and crew reunited to add lyrics to the iconic theme song for a good cause. "The unforgettable theme to The X-Files had no lyrics. Until now," reads the opening title card. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are featured in the video, which also includes series creator Chris Carter and executive producer Frank Spotnitz, along with a ton of past cast members. It's a bit on the silly side, but it's goal is clear, which is to bring a smile to someone who could use it, while also raising money for World Central Kitchen.

Chris Carters says, "We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world." Carter went on to note that they wanted to "use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most." The new take on the theme song was written by fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald. Mark Snow is the composer of the original piece of music that the lyrics were added to.

The X-Files executive producer Frank Spotnitz detailed how the whole thing came about. He says, "During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together." Spotnitz went on to state, "we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune - which had never been done before." The results are pretty hilarious and one can easily tell that the whole gang is having a really good time putting the words to the song.

Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, Laurie Holden, William B. Davis, James Pickens Jr., Nicholas Lea, Cary Elwes, Michael McKean, Vince Gilligan, and many other alumni from The X-Files are included in the video. However, you're going to have to wait to see Gillian Anderson make her appearance at the end. World Central Kitchen works to assist communities in crisis. The goal is to provide hot meals and create smart solutions to hunger and poverty. Frank Spotnitz had this to say about getting the crew back together for such a good cause.

"It has been quite an amazing and amusing ride to put together this complex project and we're honored that so many of our wonderful cast members and team have taken part. It's been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause."

The X-Files originally aired from September 1993 to May 2002 on the Fox network. A feature-length movie, The X-Files: I Want to Believe was released in 2008 and Chris Carter intended to make a sequel, but it didn't end up happening on the big screen. Instead, a short tenth season, which consisted of six episodes premiered in January 2016, and concluded in February 2016. You can check out the cast reuniting to add words to the iconic theme song above, thanks to the Big Light Productions YouTube channel.