Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to high praise, Them That Follow arrives on DVD October 29 from Lionsgate. This unique thriller tells the story of a community of snake handlers dealing with a terrible secret that endangers their livelihood! Starring seasoned talent such as Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman and Emmy winner Jim Gaffigan, this tale is sure to keep you on your toes!

Deep in Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs (Walton Goggins) presides over an isolated community of Pentecostal snake handlers. As his devoted daughter Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her wedding under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Olivia Colman), Mara reveals a deadly secret that threatens to shatter the entire community. Also starring Kaitlyn Dever, Jim Gaffigan, Thomas Mann, and Lewis Pullman.