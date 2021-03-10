Them is a new anthology horror series coming to Amazon Prime Video. It received a two-season order in 2018, according to Variety, and the first season, titled Them: Covenant, will consist of 10 episodes, as stated on the series' IMDb page. The story centers around a black family moving to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles in the 1950s, with a focus on the malevolent forces (both next door and otherworldly) that threaten them.

Them: Covenant was created by Little Marvin, who also serves as an executive producer, along with Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, Michael Connolly and David Matthews (who is also the showrunner). It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, as Marvin has a deal with Amazon Studios through which his production company, Odd Man Out, will create and produce original series and films for the studio. "There aren't enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure," he is quoted in saying in Deadline.

Who will be portraying the main family and their new neighbors? Deborah Ayorinde, who has been in series such as Luke Cage and The Village, will play Lucky Emory, while Ashley Thomas, known for his role in 24: Legacy will play Henry Emory. Shahadi Wright Joseph, who starred in Us and The Lion King, will play a studious 14-year-old girl named Ruby Lee Emory, and Melody Hurd, who also just finished filming Fatherhood, will play an independent 6-year-old firecracker named Gracie Emory.

Alison Pill, who appeared on American Horror Story: Cult, will play Betty Wendell, whose suburban life is interrupted when the Emorys move to town. Christopher Heyerdahl, known for roles in shows like Van Helsing and Star Trek: Discovery, will play Hiram Epps. Ryan Kwanten, known for roles in True Blood and The Oath, will play George Bell, the neighborhood milkman. Percy Hynes White, who appeared in the reboot of The Twilight Zone, will play Davis Selby, who has been treated like an outsider in his suburban community. Derek Phillips, who was previously on Friday Night Lights, will play Sgt. Bull Wheatley.

The series will also feature Javier Botet, who has been in horror movies like IT, IT: Chapter Two, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Slender Man; P.J. Byrne of The Wolf of Wall Street, The Boys and Big Little Lies; Lindsey Kraft of Grace and Frankie and Veep; and Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in The Princess and the Frog.

According to the Amazon Studios Facebook page, the first table read for Them: Covenant took place on October 3, 2019. In October 2020, the New Mexico State Film Office stated that principal photography for the show was completed in Santa Fe and production had wrapped.

Them: Covenant will premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month, and then fans will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, as it releases on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 9.