Things are heating up as we are just weeks away from the 2021 Halloween season. With that of course comes new movies to watch in the dark, like There's Someone Inside Your House from Netflix. The new trailer for There's Someone Inside Your House﻿ shows us that Netflix is ready for Halloween with this new upcoming slasher. One of many new programs that are part of the streamer's lineup for the 2021 Halloween season.

The film is based on The New York Times bestselling book by Stephanie Perkins. There's Someone Inside Your House is directed by Patrick Bricez. You might recognize the name as he is the man behind both of the Creep films. The trailer introduces us to Makani Young (Sydney Park), a high-schooler who gets transferred from Hawai to a new school in a small town in Nebraska ( not a great change ) As she arrives in the small town, she and her new schoolmates start to get hunted down by a killer that knows and reveals their darkest secrets to the world before they die.

In the new trailer we see that Makani and her friends struggle to keep their secrets, hidden from the world. Secrets such as drug dealing, fight clubs, and a hate speech recording. Clearly nobody wants those secret known. The film is directed by Brice with a script by Henry Gayden. There's Someone Inside Your House cast includes Sarah Dugdale (Virgin River), Kayla Heller (Superman & Lois), and Théodore Pellerin (Genèse). The film is produced by Shawn Levy, James Wan, Dan Cohen, and Michael Clear.

There's Someone Inside Your House will have its big premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest which is set to happen between September 23rd and September 30th. The film debuts over on Netflix on October 6th. Watch the There's Someone Inside Your House trailer below.

Over the years Netflix has upped its game as far as the horror genre goes. They continue to put out original content in the genre and especially when it comes to Halloween. This is one of many new films being released this year as the company is already pushing Midnight Mass which is coming out very soon. ﻿

The official synopsis as the film was released too and goes as follows: "Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves."

﻿Not much else to go on but we know we will see some twists and turns throughout the story. And hopefully some twisted body parts as well. I mean after all it is the season for blood and guts. ﻿ Will you be watching? What do you think of the new trailer? Leave your comments and continue to follow for all breaking news.