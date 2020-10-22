John Boyega has now stepped away from his high profile Star Wars role but the actor is clearly not finished with the sci-fi genre. The Rise of Skywalker star has recently teased the tone of his upcoming comedy They Cloned Tyrone, comparing it to an earlier, similar science fiction caper of his, the brilliant Attack the Block.

"The film is going to be like Attack the Block for stateside, I'll give you that. Juel's making his directorial debut with the movie and he wrote a brilliant script. I mean, you don't just attract Jamie Foxx with nothing, this is a really well-written one that I think is going to be a lot of fun."

Known for its perfectly balanced blend of laughs, frights and social commentary, the Attack the Block comparison can only be a promising one for They Cloned Tyrone. While not much is yet known about the plot, it has previously been revealed that the movie focuses on three characters who begin to investigate a series of strange happenings in their neighborhood. The comedy mystery leads the trio to uncover a conspiracy taking place right where they live, which presumably involves cloning and a guy named Tyrone.

Directed by Juel Taylor, who has also written the screenplay alongside Tony Rettenmaier, They Cloned Tyrone stars Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) alongside John Boyega.

As for Attack the Block, director Joe Cornish's revealed earlier this year that conversations had taken place between himself and John Boyega regarding a sequel to the street-level science fiction horror movie. "We've got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

With the first Attack the Block now almost a decade old, there is a lot of potential to show how things have changed since way back in 2011. At the time, Cornish went on to hint that a follow-up would consider how much things have changed, or perhaps not, in the intervening years. "In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that's all I'll say," he said cryptically.

Attack the Block finds Boyega leading the movie as Moses, a low-level crook, and teenage gang leader who is looking for respect around the block. The teenagers quickly find themselves in a battle with predatory alien invaders on their council estate in South London on Guy Fawkes Night. Forced to defend their turf against this sudden invasion of savage alien creatures, they must step-up and fight to succeed in their mission and stop the creatures from wiping out humanity.

Though the movie somewhat underperformed financially, it was critically praised and has gone on to be considered one of the most impressive sci-fi comedies of modern times. Should They Cloned Tyrone hit the right beats and come anywhere close to the quality of Attack the Block, it should provide a cinematic treat. They Cloned Tyrone is currently in pre-production and does not yet have a release date scheduled. This comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.