The first image has now been released from John Boyega and Jamie Foxx's upcoming science fiction comedy, They Cloned Tyrone. Along with the image, which depicts an unknown person (possibly Jamie Foxx) adorned in dazzling, gold jewellery, filming has also reportedly wrapped on the movie, which also stars WandaVision's Teyonah Parris alongside Boyega and Foxx.

That's a wrap on THEY CLONED TYRONE! John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris star in director Juel Taylor's upcoming trippy sci-fi comedy. pic.twitter.com/ZBPKeogKVs — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 5, 2021

While not much is yet known about the plot of Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone, one can comfortably assume that it will involve a character named Tyrone, a clone, and a mysterious 'they'. It has previously been reported that the movie will focus on three characters who begin to investigate a series of strange happenings in their neighborhood. The comedy mystery leads the trio to uncover a conspiracy taking place right where they live, which, again, presumably involves cloning and a guy named Tyrone. A series of eerie events thrusts the unlikely gang onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

They Cloned Tyrone is being directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut, who has also written the screenplay alongside Tony Rettenmaier. The movie stars a hugely talented trio in John Boyega, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris, whose characters will be named Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo respectively. Note that none of them are named Tyrone. While the specific details of the nefarious plot they stumble on remain a closely guarded secret, you can pretty much guarantee that the three actors will have delightful chemistry as they evade the clones of Tyrone...or whatever ends up happening.

Boyega has since teased the tone of the upcoming sci-fi comedy, comparing it to an earlier, similar science fiction caper of his, the brilliant Attack the Block. "The film is going to be like Attack the Block for stateside, I'll give you that," Boyega revealed. "Juel's making his directorial debut with the movie and he wrote a brilliant script. I mean, you don't just attract Jamie Foxx with nothing, this is a really well-written one that I think is going to be a lot of fun." Known for its perfectly balanced blend of laughs, frights and social commentary, the Attack the Block comparison can only be a promising one for They Cloned Tyrone.

Speaking of Attack the Block, director Joe Cornish recently revealed that he and star John Boyega were in the very early stages of developing a sequel. "We're working on it at the moment," Cornish said of Attack the Block 2. "John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden - socially distanced - talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn't see each other. So, yeah, we're working on that."

Having received critical acclaim for his performance in the limited series Small Axe, Boyega can currently be seen in the sci-fi thriller series, Tomorrow's Monsters. Jamie Foxx meanwhile has several projects in the pipeline, including a rumored return to the world of Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with due to reprise her Marvel role as Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2.

They Cloned Tyrone does not yet have a release date but expect to see more updates now that filming is complete. They Cloned Tyrone is set to be distributed by Netflix. This comes to us courtesy of NetflixFilm.