Is They Live 2 actually happening? If John Carpenter is to be believed, it very well may be. The horror master has been making the rounds lately in order to promote Halloween, which finally comes out this weekend and serves as a direct sequel to his original 1978 slasher masterpiece. It turns out that may not be the only sequel to one of his previous films coming down the pipeline.

During a recent interview, John Carpenter was asked about how he might approach something like They Live in today's modern climate. That led the horror icon to tease the possible sequel, which is no doubt exciting, but at the present time, he is giving away almost nothing in the way of details. Or even firm confirmation really. In any case, here's what Carpenter had to say.

"Well, I'm not gonna tell you about that, because it might be closer to reality than you think."

That's certainly alluding to something in a not-so-subtle way. Here's what we know for sure; Universal Pictures originally released They Live in 1988. That leads us to believe they still own the rights. While it wasn't a massive success at the time, it's gained cult status and remains very popular today. Not to mention that it's one of his more critically well-received movies. Universal also has a partnership with Blumhouse, who is behind the new Halloween which, so far, looks like it's going to be a huge success. Could it be that the studio is already doubling down on their Carpenter sequels?

This wouldn't be all that tough to believe. A remake was being eyed at one point in time. Way back in 2010 was when news of the plans first broke. It's quite possible that the idea has since shifted and now more closely resembles They Live 2, as opposed to a remake or reboot. Carpenter confirmed that there was a movie being developed by Matt Reeves at one point, who has since moved on.

"There was a feature film. It was a feature film called Resistance, written by, oh, the guy who did the Apes movies. Matt Reeves. But then he moved on, and so the sequel is, well, we'll see. We'll just have to see."

The original They Live centers on a character played by the late Rowdy Roddy Piper, a drifter who discovers that the growing gap between the rich and the poor is actually the result of an alien conspiracy. Using special glasses to help see these aliens in disguise, he tries to stop the invasion. That political message certainly would still resonate today. Sadly, Piper wouldn't be around to join in on the fun, but it sounds very much like this is an announcement waiting to happen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further developments on They Live 2 are revealed. This was originally reported by Den of Geek.