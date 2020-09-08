Scream Factory just can't get enough of John Carpenter's politically charged sci-fi classic They Live and they're celebrating in a brand new way. For the first time in the U.S. & Canada, They Live is being released in a 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray format nationwide and will be available on our site and other retailers. Release date is Dec 8th. It will include all previous bonus features from the prior 2012 Collector's Edition release.

For the first time ever, a limited edition 8" inch NECA - N.E.C.A action figure of Keith David's "Frank" is a reality and only available exclusively from Scream Factory. "Frank" as portrayed by actor Keith David, It's a perfect complement to NECA's "John Nada"/Roddy Piper action figure (available elsewhere in Nov 2020), "Frank" comes with two accessory machine guns, and is dressed in a purple shirt, khaki pants, and special sunglasses to see right through the aliens' disguise. The figure will be housed in a collectible retro box packaging featuring original theatrical art. This figure is authorized and approved by actor Keith David with only 4,000 units being made.

Also available exclusively only from us is a 7" record on exclusive bubble gum pink vinyl via Sacred Bones Records, featuring music from the film composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main title and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "Wake Up" recorded by the trio in 2019. The bubble gum pink vinyl is a limited edition run of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

They Live Collector's Edition (4K UHD/ BLU-RAY) Bonus Features

In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actor Roddy Piper

Independent Thoughts - An Interview With Writer/Director John Carpenter

Man Vs. Aliens - An Interview With Actor Keith David

Woman Of Mystery - An Interview With Actress Meg Foster

Watch, Look, Listen: The Sights & Sounds Of They Live - A look At The Visual Style, Stunts And Music With Director Of Photography Gary B. Kibbe, Stunt Coordinator Jeff Imada, And Co-Composer Alan Howarth

Original EPK: The Making Of They Live

Footage From Commercials Created For The Film

Original Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Gallery

If you order the title directly from Shout! Factory they are presenting the choice of 5 exclusive offers for the ultimate fan of John Carpenter's They Live.

UHD/Blu-ray™ with 18" x 24" rolled poster reproduction of the original theatrical poster art

UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster and new Keith David limited-edition NECA Figure

UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster and new 7" Sacred Bones vinyl

UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster, Keith David NECA Figure & 7" Sacred Bones vinyl (Deluxe Offer)

Keith David NECA figure