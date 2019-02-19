Consume! Obey! A truly underrated movie of the '80s, They Live had a fun sci-fi premise hiding a deeper social commentary about the manipulation of the masses via advertising. Horror master John Carpenter directed the film about a ruling class of aliens hiding in plain sight and controlling the people via subliminal signals in media and commercials.

In exciting news from Toy Fair 2019, NECA, the masters of cult action figures, are have announced a new set of 8" clothed figures from the Roddy Piper starred thriller. For the first time ever in action figure form, see the aliens as they really are without the aid of technical sunglasses in this clothed action figure set, featuring a male and female alien. Both figures come with the wristwatches that transport them to the alien command center, as well as television, magazine, newspaper and necklace accessories. Window box packaging.

Nada, a wanderer without meaning in his life, discovers a pair of sunglasses capable of showing the world the way it truly is. As he walks the streets of Los Angeles, Nada notices that both the media and the government are comprised of subliminal messages meant to keep the population subdued, and that most of the social elite are skull-faced aliens bent on world domination. With this shocking discovery, Nada fights to free humanity from the mind-controlling aliens.

As They Live lives on as a cult classic, now your new action figures will too. Now, if we could get ahold Roddy Piper's Nada and Keith Daivd's Frank, we'd be set. Hell, throw in a sweet action figure of John Carpenter retro-fitted with the clothes he wore on the set of They Live for ultimate Carpenter nerdery and life would be complete. Knock, knock, NECA.

