Upon its release in 1988, They Live proved to be a quiet success, and even scored the #1 spot on the box office charts the weekend of November 4th. It has since become a cult classic, and is often considered one of John Carpenter's better movies. Now, you can own a piece of this sci-fi stunner when Super7 releases some very cool action figures based on the movie later next week.

Super7 has decided to celebrate the legacy of John Carpenter's They Live with two retro-style action figures. These toys will be available on a first come, first served bases starting Monday, October 28th.

Included in Super7's They Live collection are the 'Male Ghoul' and the 'Female Ghoul', as seen when Nada puts on his special sunglasses. Each action figure stands at 3.75", and both come with various accessories. The Male Ghoul comes with a newspaper that boldly proclaims, 'Obey'. And he also has a brief case. The Female Ghoul comes with a purse. The sleekly designed package art is pulled directly from this classic thriller and comes with this Obey warning.

"You see them on the street. You watch them on TV. You think they're people just like you. You're wrong. Dead wrong. Who are they and what do they want?"

Both figures were sculpted by Tim Baron, with the package art designed by Jason Edmiston. Edmiston is especially excited for this collectible release, stating, 'I've been wanting figures for these ghouls for a long time.'

In They Live, Nada (Roddy Piper), is a wanderer without meaning in his life. He discovers a pair of sunglasses capable of showing the world the way it truly is. As he walks the streets of Los Angeles, Nada notices that both the media and the government are comprised of subliminal messages meant to keep the population subdued, and that most of the social elite are skull-faced aliens bent on world domination. With this shocking discovery, Nada fights to free humanity from the mind-controlling aliens.

You can check out the They Live action figures in all their glory in the images below, which were first spotted on Bloody Disgusting direct from Super7 themselves. They'll make a perfect addition to any Halloween decorations you have planned this year. And they'll make a spooky little stocking stuffer for that John Carpenter or cult movie fan in your life come the holiday season. Consume. Conform. Obey.