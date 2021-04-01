Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Things Heard & Seen. The thriller, set to arrive later this month, stars Oscar-nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank, Mama Mia! Here We Go Again). The movie takes us back to the 80s and focuses on a Manhattan couple moving into a historic home, only to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness. As we can see from the trailer, there is all manner of mystery and evil lurking in this adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage's 2016 novel.

The trailer opens with the couple at the center of our tale getting ready to leave life in New York City for a rural existence. Amanda Seyfried's Catherine is reluctant, but goes along with it to support her husband. They are happy enough at first in their new farm home, which is in need of some renovation. But Catherine discovers a book that takes her down a dark path. As it turns out, there is a dark history in this little town, and their new home is right at the center of that darkness. The trailer doesn't reveal too much about the evil at play, but it does tease plenty of horrific happenings.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (American Splendor) wrote and directed the movie. It is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage. The cast also includes James Norton (Happy Valley), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Michael O'Keefe (Caddyshack), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Jack Gore (Rim of the World), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), James Urbaniak (The Venture Bros.) and Ana Sophia Heger (Life In Pieces). Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron and Julie Cohen are on board as producers. Executive producers include Peter Pastorelli, Stephen Lippross, Pulcini and Berman.

Things Heard & Seen centers on Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) who reluctantly trades her life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York. Her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college, which prompts the move. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where their young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine comes to find herself feeling isolated and alone. Before long, she senses a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the decaying property, and in her marriage.

Netflix has an almost unbelievably robust slate of original movies on the way in 2021. This is just one of more than 70 features that the streamer will be dropping on its subscribers over the course of the year. Pieces of a Woman, Outside the Wire, Yes Day and Bad Trip are just a few that arrived recently, with major releases such as Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, among many others, still on deck. Things Heard & Seen arrives on April 29 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.