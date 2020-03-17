The gory 2001 Thirteen Ghosts remake of the William Castle original, is coming tobBlu-ray this Summer in an all-new definitive Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. This new collector's edition version of Thirteen Ghosts will make it's way into your home on June 6, 2020.

In Thirteen Ghosts, Arthur Kriticos (Tony Shalhoub) and his two children, Kathy (Shannon Elizabeth) and Bobby (Alec Roberts), have lost everything but each other. Jean (Kathryn Anderson), Arthur's wife and the children's mother, perished in a fire that left the surviving family members with nothing. Nothing, that is, until out of nowhere Arthur inherits an unusual house from his mysterious, eccentric Uncle Cyrus (F. Murray Abraham). Made entirely of glass and steel, the house is a shining wonder of modern architecture, all dazzling open spaces and clean, sharp lines. As they explore their new home, admiring its elegantly etched glass walls, Arthur and the children can hardly believe their good fortune. What they don't know is that this house of light holds a dark secret within.

Scream Factory details for Thirteen Ghost on Blu-ray so far are as follows:

National street date for North America (Region A) is 6/9/2020

This is being presented as a Collector's Edition release and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.

The newly commissioned artwork you see pictured comes to us from artist Joel Robinson. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

New extras are in progress and will be announced on a later date (May timing).

Own this 2000s horror classic today. Pre-order links are up at shoutfactory.com and other fine online retailers. If you order directly from Shout! Factory, the first 500 orders will include an exclusive limited-edition 18" x 24" rolled poster of the exclusive new illustration.