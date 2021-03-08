Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter will make his feature directorial debut with This Beast for Blumhouse and Netflix. Known for creating the immensely successful crime drama series Sons of Anarchy, Sutter will write, direct, and produce this new movie project. Jason Blum will also produce for Blumhouse alongside Carla Hacken for Paper Pictures. Blumhouse TV's Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are executive producing.

Inspired by The Beast of Gévaudan, a true story about a mysterious beast that terrorized a French village in the 1760s, the official logline for This Beast reads: "An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage. But for him this hunt is not a professional mission, it's a deeply personal one."

"Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony," Kurt Sutter said in a statement.

Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse, added: "We've long been fans of Kurt and his unparalleled storytelling -- that's both visceral and packs an emotional punch. We're excited that Blumhouse is producing his first feature for Netflix."

Sutter made a big name for himself as the creator of Sons of Anarchy, one of the most popular television programs of the past 20 years. The series starred Sutter's real-life wife, Katey Sagal, alongside other stars such as Charlie Hunnam, Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, Johnny Lewis, Maggie Siff, Ron Perlman, and Tommy Flanagan. The crime drama follows the lives of an outlaw motorcycle club operating in California's Central Valley. It aired for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014, garnering high ratings and strong reviews during its run.

Though he's never directed a feature, Sutter has helmed several episodes of Sons of Anarchy as well as a promotional short for The Shield. He has also served as a writer for years on The Shield before later going on to co-create the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C.. After two successful seasons, that show will be back for a third season this month when it debuts on March 16. The series features special appearances from some of the cast members of the original show.

Sutter also wrote the 2015 sports drama Southpaw with Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker, and Rachel McAdams. As an actor, Sutter also played "Big" Otto Delaney on Sons of Anarchy and his other series The Bastard Executioner on FX. He also made his feature debut with a role in the new movie Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, playing an adoptive father to the character portrayed by Holland.

No release date has yet been set for This Beast, and no names are yet attached to the cast. This news comes to us from Blumhouse.