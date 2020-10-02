The cast of This is Spinal Tap will reunite this month for a political fundraiser, and anyone can watch the virtual event by donating any dollar amount they choose. As we all know, 2020 has seen many movies and television shows pausing production in the interest of keeping the cast and crews safe. This has opened the door for many digital cast reunions to happen this year, often for the sake of fundraising efforts. Now, 36 years after the release of the cult classic comedy, the director and stars of This Is Spinal Tap are getting back together once again, albeit remotely and on the computer.

Announcing today: “This Is Spinal Tap” cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on Oct.14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems#TakeItToElevenhttps://t.co/Fw1FuzA89J — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

The Spinal Tap reunion will feature director Rob Reiner along with stars Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean. Patton Oswalt will also be hosting the event. Funds raised from the reunion will go towards Pennsylvania Democrats with the goal of getting Donald Trump out of office. Pennsylvania is expected to be a swing state in this year's presidential election. Of course, involving politics in any situation is bound to conjure a variety of mixed opinions from American voters. Still, it should be fun for most fans of the movie to see the old band back together.

Released in 1984, This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary style movie written by Reiner, Guest, Shearer, and McKean. It also serves as Reiner's directorial debut. The movie follows an English heavy metal band called Spinal Tap, with Guest as Nigel Tufnel, Shearer as Derek Smalls, and McKean as David St. Hubbins. Reiner also starred as Marty Di Bergi, a documentary filmmaker who follows them as they tour the United States to promote a new album. Considered to be a pioneer of the mockumentary genre, This Is Spinal Tap has developed a huge cult following over the past three decades.

In 2016, Shearer filed a $125 million lawsuit against StudioCanal and Vivendi, alleging fraud and breach of contract. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Rob Reiner later joined the lawsuit, bringing the requested damages up to $400 million. Years later, the legal battle came to an end just last month when a settlement was reached between both sides. The rights to the music will now also go to Shearer, Guest, and McKean.

With a series of videos on YouTube, Josh Gad hosted many cast reunions for classic movies from the '80s earlier this year. That includes digital reunions for the stars of Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, The Goonies, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air also recently got together for an upcoming special for HBO Max. These things continue to keep coming as well, as Bette Midler has also announced a Hocus Pocus reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy this month for her annual Hulaween fundraiser.

The This Is Spinal Tap virtual reunion will be happening on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. PT. While most people are donating $20.20, anyone interested in watching can check it out by donating any dollar amount to the cause. You can donate now at ActBlue.com.