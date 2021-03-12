How to Train Your Dragon star Jay Baruchel has teased the idea of a sequel to the satirical apocalyptic comedy This Is the End, with the actor saying he would love to return for This is the End 2. Baruchel does admit however that getting the same cast back together again for another adventure would be an exceedingly difficult task.

"It's a good movie. It's a very good movie. Always, of course, always. But getting all of us together is like fucking herding cats. Yeah. I'm real proud of that flick and so yeah, I could. They could probably talk me into doing another one if it came to be."

Released in 2013, The is the End features Jay Baruchel alongside a stellar cast of great modern comedy actors including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Craig Robinson, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, and Danny McBride, each of whom plays an exaggerated version of themselves.

Written, directed and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in their directorial debuts, as well as feature-length adaptation of the short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse, which was also written by Rogen and Goldberg, This is the End begins in Hollywood when actor James Franco throws a party with a slew of celebrity pals. Among those in attendance are his buddies Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson.

Suddenly, an apocalypse of biblical proportions erupts, causing untold carnage among Tinseltown's elite and trapping Franco's party in his home. As the world they knew disintegrates outside, cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear the six friends apart. Along with the principal cast, the movie also features all manner of celebrity cameos, with Michael Cera, Rihanna, Paul Rudd, Mindy Kaling, Channing Tatum and Emma Watson all making appearances.

The movie was both a critical and commercial success, receiving positive reviews from critics, who praised the self-deprecating performances and genuine laughs, with the movie going on to gross $126 million at the box office. No doubt that such success has had the studio wondering about This is the End 2 ever since, but Baruchel is absolutely right that getting all the actors together again would be a real scheduling headache, a factor which could well keep the project from ever happening.

There is also the issue of the ending of This is the End, which wraps things up with Jay, Seth and Craig making their way into heaven and being greeted with a performance by the Backstreet Boys, a decision that Baruchel justifies by saying that the beloved boy band are "[the] first thing I think about every day, last thing I think about when I go to bed." With the story ending on such an upbeat and conclusive note, one wonders how Rogen and Goldberg would continue the adventures of Jay and Seth in the afterlife, but if anyone can think of something. It's them. Perhaps Danny McBride, who essentially becomes the Devil on Earth, could declare war with heaven and it's up to Jay, Seth and Craig to stop him. This comes to us courtesy of Us Magazine.