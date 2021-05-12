From a "no-name" actor to one of the most famous Hollywood stars in the world, Chris Hemsworth has come a long way since breaking out in Thor ten years ago. Now officially a decade past the release of the Marvel superhero movie, Hemsworth marked the occasion by posting an old image of himself alongside Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. From the production of the movie, he two are looking over the Thor screenplay in the photo, which you can take a look at below.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It's been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven't aged a day," Chris Hemsworth says in the caption.

Additionally, Hemsworth shared a screenshot of a Vulture article from 2009 that hasn't aged very well. Titled "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor," the article mentions that "two virtual unknowns will instead be handed the keys to the Marvel franchise" as opposed to more established names like Shia LeBeouf and Josh Hartnett. At the time, Hemsworth was also described as an actor whom "you might recall from the opening scene of Star Trek."

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Thor premiered in Sydney on April 17, 2011, followed by a theatrical release in the United States on May 6. A part of Phase One, the movie was one of the very first installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with only two Iron Man movies and The Incredible Hulk coming before it. Casting "no-name" actors like Hemsworth and Hiddleston would apparently pay off in the end, as Thor was a tremendous success that would end up spawning at least three of its own sequels.

Of course, we've seen plenty more of Hemsworth as Thor throughout the other installments of the MCU. Currently, he's working on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will bring him back as the fan favorite superhero once again. The sequel also brings back Natalie Portman to reprise her role as Jane Foster from the first two Thor movies. Tessa Thompson also stars as Valkyrie and the Guardians of the Galaxy will also make a special appearance. Taiki Waititi directs using a screenplay co-written with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston also continues to portray Loki in the MCU. Last seen in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the actor will next be starring in his own Loki TV series. Created by Michael Waldron, the series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku. It takes place in an alternate timeline Loki has created after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With a first season consisting of six episodes, Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 9, 2021. A second season is also in early development.

To revisit the original Thor, fans can stream the 10-year-old movie now on Disney+. As for what's next, Marvel fans can also look forward to seeing Hemsworth deliver another performance in the role when Thor: Love and Thunder is released in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news comes to us from Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.