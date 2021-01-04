MCU fans and DCEU fans often have a hard time coming together, given the competitive nature of the rival comic book cinematic universes. The actors and filmmakers working on the respective franchises, on the other hand, have often shown support for each other. Recently, Wonder Woman 1984 filmmaker Patty Jenkins revealed in a conversation with Marc Maron that Thor: Ragnarok is one of her favorite MCU films.

"[Ragnarok] was such a good movie. I'm actually so grateful that Thor found [director] Taika [Waititi] because Taika is the most genius fit for Thor of all time. It's amazing. Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best Marvel movies of all time, it's so good. That movie is pure joy, and so well executed... It's not gonna matter [if you're not into superhero movies]. Taika is a great filmmaker, and he just made a great film."

Jenkins' remarks are even more significant because she has a personal history with the Thor franchise. Before she began work on 2017's Wonder Woman, the filmmaker shot to fame for her 2003 psychodrama Monster. According to Jenkins, her work had attracted the attention of Marvel Studios, and they offered her the chance to make a movie for them, in a genre that she had wanted to tackle for a long time.

"It was just something I wanted in, I wanted to do a big superhero film, and I started saying that right away after Monster. People were confused by [that]. I got every woman film, a story about women who blah blah blah. I want to make movies about women, but I don't want to make movies about being a woman. That's so boring (laughs). I want to make movies about women doing all kinds of things. So people were kind of confused, but word got out that I wanted to do a superhero film. And to Marvel's credit, [they hired me] on a movie that did not require a woman at all, so I've always been super grateful to them even though it didn't work out."

As it turns out, the movie that Marvel wanted Patty Jenkins to make was the second Thor movie, The Dark World. After initial talks, Jenkins left the project, admitting that she always knew the film would not turn out well, and as a female director in that particular genre, she could not afford to be held responsible for the movie's failure.

"They wanted to do a story that I thought was not going to succeed, and I knew that it couldn't be me. It couldn't be me that had that happen. I was like, if they hired any guy to do it, it was going to be no big deal. But I knew in my heart I could not make a good movie out of the story they wanted to do."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film is currently in theaters and on HBO Max. This news comes from omny.fm.