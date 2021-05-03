Despite making only a single movie in the MCU so far, director Taika Waititi has established himself as one of the franchises' biggest talents with Thor: Ragnarok. Expectations are high for Waititi's follow-up effort, the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In a recent interview, Waititi appeared confident of having hit a home run once again, declaring the movie the best Marvel feature yet while praising the lead actor Chris Hemsworth.

"We've got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever... [Chris Hemsworth] is a funny guy, he's a good friend and he's also someone that you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that's all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie."

From what we know of the plot for Love and Thunder through various hints and leaks, the storyline does appear to be very ambitious. The movie is set to introduce many major new characters, including Natalie Portman as a God of Thunder, separate from Hemsworth's Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr, the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe as the Greek God Zeus.

The movie will also see the return of several fan-favorite characters including Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as the voice of Korg, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, and Matt Damon and Sam Neill as Asgardian actors. Last year, Hemsworth had expressed his enthusiasm for the script of Love and Thunder, promising an even more fun adventure than the one fans got to enjoy in Thor: Ragnarok.

"I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor Ragnarok, and that shows something because that movie was brilliant. After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production, there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning. I'm glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor."

Despite the global lockdown and new era of social distancing, the filming for Love and Thunder appears to have gone off smoothly, and is in the final stretch of completion. The last time we saw Thor was in Avengers: Endgame, when he had decided to take a break from Earth and Asgard, and gone off on an adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians are also confirmed to show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, presumably to see Thor off as he embarks on a mission to stop Gorr. After more than a year of no Marvel movies, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Love and Thunder next summer.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news arrives from The Daily Mail.