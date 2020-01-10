Beta Ray Bill is reportedly going to be featured in Thor: Love and Thunder. As for who may be playing him, that is a mystery at this time. With that being said, there are heavy rumors that it could be Christian Bale, who is in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in the highly anticipated sequel. Taika Waititi is back in the director's chair after the success of Thor: Ragnarok and promises that the fourth installment will be even crazier than anything we've yet seen in this MCU franchise.

Could Christian Bale really be taking on his first Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Beta Ray Bill? That is obviously unclear at the moment, but it's something that could happen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale hasn't been in a superhero movie since The Dark Knight Rises, so it seems like now would be a good time to get back in the game. Plus, it seems like it could be a fun role for Bale to play while working with Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth.

Beta Ray Bill is a fan-favorite Marvel character who has major ties to The God of Thunder. He was created by Walt Simonson and first introduced in 1983. Simonson wanted the character to have a monstrous look because he wanted comic book readers to believe that he was evil at first, which isn't the case. He is from the alien planet Korbin and is best-known for being able to wield Mjolnir. Back in 1983, and in certain cases today, it was blasphemous that another character could pick up Thor's weapon.

When explaining his decision to have Beta Ray Bill be worthy to lift Mjolnir in 2010, Walt Simonson noted that the iconic weapon is made for killing. "So I created Bill because he's noble, and he's designed to kill. He's got a great purpose as a warrior, and also the noble ability. That makes him 'worthy' whatever that may be," said Simonson. Bill is later given his own weapon, Stormbreaker, which should be very familiar to MCU fans. Stormbreaker was originally Bill's in the comic book source material, so this could all tie together in Thor: Love and Thunder at some point.

Beta Ray Bill has not been officially announced for Thor: Love and Thunder. At this time, we only have confirmation that Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Taika Waititi are involved with the project. Christian Bale is in talks and could really be playing anybody. However, introducing Beta Ray Bill as a bad guy at first and then redeeming him could be an interesting storyline for the sequel, one which would more than likely see Thor lose his powers and become boring ol' Donald Blake. Maybe this is how Portman's Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor? We'll just have to wait and see. The Beta Ray Bill rumors were first reported by FandomWire.