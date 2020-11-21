Avengers: Endgame proved just how lucrative a superhero team-up movie could be for the MCU, while simultaneously killing off or retiring some of its most important characters. But despite the exit of Black Widow, Iron Man, and Captain America from the franchise, it seems Marvel Studios has not given up on the idea of team-up films. According to a report, Thor: Love and Thunderis set to be in the vein of an Avengers movie.

"In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble."

We already know the identities of some of the heroes who will be joining Thor in Love and Thunder. After a long absence, Natalie Portman is returning to the franchise in the role of Jane Foster. But this time around, Jane will be shown wielding the Hammer of Thor as a new superhero. Tessa Thompson will be returning in the role of Valkyrie, who apart from being a fierce warrior is also the new queen of Asgard.

Additionally, Christian Bale is set to play the antagonist in the movie. While Bale's role is not confirmed yet, fans are speculating he could be playing Gorr the God Butcher. Chris Pratt is also joining Love and Thunder as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. And if Star-Lord is joining the movie, that means the other Guardians of the Galaxy will most likely also show up in some capacity.

Going by this latest report, it might be possible for even more characters to be joining the franchise. Thor's brother Loki might have his own Disney+ show to focus on, but it would not be a Thor movie without the God of Mischief showing up at some point to throw a spanner in the works. Since Jane is from Earth, her becoming the new Thor could also draw the attention of the Avengers, bringing them into the plot of the movie as well.

While it is always thrilling to watch a bunch of heroes get together on the big screen, some fans are afraid an ever-burgeoning cast of characters will prevent the MCU from ever being able to focus on just one superhero from now on. The upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie is confirmed to also feature Doctor Strange in the role of a mentor, not to mention rumors of Spider-Men from other realities joining the narrative.

Then there is the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has Scarlet Witch in an important role, and heroes from across the multiverse set to be introduced. Hopefully in the future, in between all these massive team-up films, we will also get some old-school solo superhero movies like in the old days.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Christian Bale in an unconfirmed role. The film arrives in theaters on February 11, 2022.