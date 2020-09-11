Chris Hemsworth discussed a possible retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: Love and Thunder in a new interview. The actor also revealed that the script for the highly anticipated sequel is even better than Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth was not shy about admitting that he was struggling with the way his character was portrayed after the release of Thor: The Dark World, but that all changed when Taika Waititi was brought on board for Ragnarok.

When developing the ideas for what would become Ragnarok, Taika Waititi described it as "...like 10-year olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing." In other words, they had a lot of fun doing it. But, could Thor: Love and Thunder be the end of the road for Chris Hemsworth and his long relationship with the MCU? The actor had this to say about a possible retirement.

"Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is way too young for that. It is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Thor: Love and Thunder will not be the movie where MCU fans are forced to say goodbye to The God of Thunder. However, it seems that Chris Hemsworth will have to see if Marvel Studios would like to continue their working relationship after the sequel hits theaters. Hemsworth seems more than willing to keep going and he's really excited for the next chapter. He explains.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I'll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant."

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth are not going to reveal much of anything about Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theaters. It is believed that the production will start early next year, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. Natalie Portman recently took a trip to Australia, which had many believing that pre-production had already started, though that has also not been confirmed at this time.

Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Tessa Thompson. MCU fans are still waiting to hear if Mark Ruffalo or Tom Hiddleston will return as Hulk and Loki, respectively. Whatever the case may be, there is a lot of ground to cover, even with the confirmed characters returning. The interview with Chris Hemsworth was originally conducted by Elle Man.