Want arms like Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth? Well, it is going to hurt, as demonstrated by a workout video shared recently by the actor himself. Hemsworth has taken to social media to share an extensive clip of an intense arm workout he used to produce Thor's beastly set of guns and pythons, and frankly it looks like agony.

"Occlusion training. Welcome to occlusion training with @rossedgley By restricting blood flow and oxygen the muscles are forced to work harder in a shorter period of time and a bunch of other "sports sciency" stuff happens. Basically it's one of the most uncomfortable training methods I've experienced but part of the puzzle in growing Thor's arms to look like the legs of a racehorse . Don't try this at home unless you have yourself a professional pain guru like Ross @centrfit #thorloveandthunder."

Chris Hemsworth has become well-known for his colossal physique and the efforts he has made to bring the God of Thunder to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, efforts that have clearly caused him some hurt. All that "sports sciency" stuff that the actor refers to has clearly worked for him, with the footage showing just how hard Hemsworth has committed to the physical portrayal of the Asgardian superhero.

Hemsworth though is not the only member of the Thor: Love and Thunder cast to put his body through its paces for the Marvel sequel, with Natalie Portman recently revealing that she too has been hitting the gym for her return as on-off love interest Jane Foster. "It was really fun," Natalie Portman revealed to Vanity Fair. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes-heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She later added, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, we do know that Portman will need all the muscle she can muster, with her role set to be much more...super-heroic than before. The actress previously commented on her character's return, confirming that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor, and that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer, Mjölnir, in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Alongside Hemsworth and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit screens on May 6, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account.