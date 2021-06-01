Chris Hemsworth teased what's in store for fans in Thor: Love and Thunder while celebrating the project recently wrapping. Set for a release in theaters in 2022, the sequel had been filming in Australia with Hemsworth back in the role of the superhero god Thor once again. During production, various images have been released from the set, and in recognition of the movie wrapping principal photography, Hemsworth posted another image of himself posing alongside director and co-star Taika Waititi, who reprises his role as Korg the Kronan gladiator.

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Chris Hemsworth said in the caption. "The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

In the comments, photographer Jasin Boland responds: "What am I going to do 10 hours a day without you two in my sights? Seeya soon boss."

Word of Thor 4 recently wrapping was first revealed in a recent Instagram post from hair designer Luca Vanella. In that post, Vanella revealed the wrap gifts he'd been given for his work on the movie, which included a mini-statue of Thor along with a signed comic book. He thanked the team for the thoughtful gift in the caption while announcing that it was a wrap for the anticipated movie.

Full plot details haven't been revealed, but we do know that Natalie Portman will be co-starring with Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. She reprises her role as Jane Foster after sitting out for Thor: Ragnarok, and the sequel will see her picking up Mjolnir to become Mighty Thor. Playing the villain this time will be The Dark Knight star Christian Bale making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, and his casting has also left many fans excited.

Also appearing in the sequel are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Melissa McCarthy as Hela. The Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn are also involved. Meanwhile, Russell Crowe has confirmed that he will have a cameo as Zeus in the movie, leading to some fans calling for Henry Cavill to join him as Hercules in another Marvel movie.

Taika Waiti directs Thor: Love and Thunder using a screenplay co-written with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022, as a part of the MCU's Phase Four. Until then, fans can first see the MCU's return to theaters this month when Black Widow is released. Later this year, we'll also see the releases of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wrestling fans can also anticipate seeing Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan in a Hulkamania biopic for Netflix. This news comes to us from Chris Hemsworth on Twitter.