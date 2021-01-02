The upcoming fourth installment in Thor's solo journey through the MCU is going to be a packed affair. A number of characters from different franchises will be appearing in the movie. Recently, Chris Pratt revealed on Instagram that he will be departing for Australia next week to begin work on Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman.

"I've got Guardians coming up next year. And I've got Thor. I'll be in Thor in Australia, so I'll be traveling to Australia in about a week."

A rumor has been making the rounds of the internet that Love and Thunder is poised to be a mini-Avengers style film, with lots of superheroes sharing screen space. Financially, this makes sense, since the movies in the MCU that feature heroes teaming up make much more money than solo ventures.

Narratively also, Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in Love and Thunder will be in line with the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It was Peter and his crew of Guardians who rescued Thor from deep space after he had been left for dead by Thanos.

At the end of Endgame, Thor had resolved to take some time off from Earth and Asgard, and go off with the Guardians on their galactic adventures as they search for the missing Gamora. We still do not know if Thor will show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the fact that Star-Lord and a few of his fellow Guardians will pop up in Love and Thunder shows how closely meshed the two franchises have become.

For fans, the news of Pratt's involvement in Love and Thunder is cause for great excitement. Besides Paul Rudd, Pratt is arguably the actor with the best sense of comic timing in the whole MCU. The director of Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi, is well-known for infusing his movies with a zany sense of humor, and he and Pratt feel like a match made in heaven.

Additionally, fans are also looking forward to seeing Thor and Star-Lord's relationship evolve. While Star-Lord started out feeling extremely insecure around Thor, Endgame finished with the two on a more equal footing, and both indulging in some hilarious "alpha-male" preening to try to assert dominance over the other. Hopefully, Love and Thunder will allow Hemsworth and Pratt to build on their excellent comedic chemistry.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

The film will see the arrival of a female God of Thunder, played by Portman, at the same time as the entry of Gorr, an immortal assassin who has made it his life's mission to rid the multiverse of cosmic deities. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.