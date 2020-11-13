The cast for Thor: Love and Thunder continues to grow. Chris Pratt, it has been revealed, is set to reprise his role as Star-Lord in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. Pratt will star alongside Chris Hemsworth, who once again returns as the God of Thunder. The casting means that fans of the MCU should get some resolution to the tease that we were left with at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It also opens the door for other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy to possibly show up as well.

According to a new report, Chris Pratt has officially signed on for Thor: Love and Thunder. Details are scarce at the moment but filming is said to be starting in January, with production taking place in Australia. Taika Waititi, who helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to the director's chair. Natalie Portman will also be making her return to the MCU as Jane Foster. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Portman's character will be taking up the mantle of Thor in the movie. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will also be returning.

When last we saw Thor and Star-Lord it was in the closing minutes of last year's Avengers: Endgame. Thor was heading off with the Guardians of the Galaxy in search of Gamora. There was a playful power struggle between Thor and Star-Lord which was never resolved. It seems Chris Pratt's inclusion will provide some closure to that thread. What remains to be seen is how involved Star-Lord will be. It could be a glorified cameo. It could be a major role. At this point, it's unclear. We do know this will provide us with a little Guardians action before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gets underway, which James Gunn is set to direct.

Chris Pratt has been quite busy. The actor recently finished filming Jurassic World: Dominion, which managed to become one of the first blockbusters to wrap following the widespread Hollywood production shutdown. Pratt is also set to star in the sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War and he's attached to lead the adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Plot details for Thor 4 currently remain firmly under wraps. Taika Waititi has called it both "insane" and "romantic." He has also teased the inclusion of space sharks from the pages of Marvel Comics. Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, Ford v Ferrari), is on board to play the main villain. Who, precisely, Bale is playing remains mysterious though.

Other Phase 4 MCU movies include Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Because of the situation with movie theaters, the entire Phase 4 lineup was delayed significantly, meaning, for the first time since 2009, Marvel Studios will release no content this year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2021. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.