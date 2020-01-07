In a very pleasantly surprising move, it was revealed yesterday afternoon that none other than the Dark Knight and master of method himself, Christian Bale is in talks to join Thor 4. At the present time, it is not known which Marvel character will bring the actor into the MCU. But there are a few ideas being floated around, and a writer behind the Thor comics believes he has a pretty good idea about who it should be.

As is often the case in these circumstances, the internet exploded with rumours and speculation as to who exactly Bale might be playing for this, the fourth big screen outing for everyone's favourite hammer-wielding Asgardian. Well, now fan-favorite Thor comics writer Jason Aaron has offered his fan-casting of the role for Thor: Love and Thunder.

You know who's got my vote. "Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?" https://t.co/gIepxEvTBTpic.twitter.com/zHCCrMNl85 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) January 7, 2020

Taking to social media, Aaron has responded to a story in which Bale's mysterious role is discussed, and accompanied this with a picture of none other than Dario Agger, the vicious chief executive of the big-bad Roxxon Corporation. According to Aaron, there is no better choice for Bale than that of Dario, and his choice certainly makes a lot of sense. Not only does Bale fit the role incredibly well from a visual perspective, but the character first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #19, near the beginning of Aaron's comic run with the Asgardian god.

Dario Agger is the CEO of Roxxon Energy Corp, the wealthiest and most powerful multi-corporation in the world. He is driven only by greed and his desire to make as much money as possible, regardless of the effects on the environment, often using his vast resources to pay for lobbyists and lawyers in order to exploit and pollute without consequence. His recklessness has often lead to him having run-ins with the likes of S.H.I.E.L.D. and, of course, the God of Thunder. Oh, and as if that weren't bad enough, he can also transform into a legendary Minotaur.

Despite Aaron's choice, many fans are hoping to see Bale play the much-beloved character, Beta Ray Bill, a demon-horse looking monster who himself becomes Thor after proving himself worthy of wielding Mjölnir. Whether this will come to fruition is unlikely, and rumours that Bale plans to splice his DNA with that of a horse in order to truly embody the character are so far unfounded.

In any case, it has been said that Aaron's Thor run is a major influence on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster become the Mighty Thor. having not appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Portman is excited to be back in the fray.

"They came to me. Obviously I wasn't written into the third Thor because of where it took place. It wasn't really on Earth and my character was on Earth. And then they came to me with the fourth idea and said, you know, 'We have this idea, that was a storyline in some of the comics, where Jane becomes Lady Thor.' And I was like, this is very exciting. And also of course with Taika, and I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much. So it's exciting to get to work with them again. And yeah, I'm very excited to wield the hammer." Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release on November 5, 2021. This comes from Jason Aaron's Official Twitter Account.