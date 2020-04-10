We have some brand new concept art from Thor: Love and Thunder. The images were shared by director Taika Waititi during an Instagram live video. The filmmaker recently did a live commentary for Thor: Ragnarok and, as something of a special surprise, he revealed some first-look images at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. They promise that the over-the-top insanity will be just as prevalent this time around, if not more so.

First up, Taika Waititi offered up a look at New Asgard. As fans will surely recall, the end of Ragnarok saw the destruction of Asgard and left Thor's people searching for a new home. What few Asgardians remained after Thanos wiped out their refugee ship at the beginning of Infinity War set up shop on Earth in a remote town. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor decided to hand over his title as king to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. The image shows us what New Asgard is going to look like under Valkyrie's rule. It looks quite tranquil and peaceful.

‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ CONCEPT ART. pic.twitter.com/mQF1t4GbKI — Art of Marvel (@ArtofMarvel) April 9, 2020

The more surprising reveal came with Miek's new look. We met Miek in Ragnarok as Korg's trusty friend and sidekick. While he had a bit of a death scare, we found out Miek was good and well after being stepped on by Korg during the final battle on Asgard. As we can see in the images, Miek has been given an upgrade with an exoskeleton of sorts that increases the alien's height, as well as improving his limb situation. The other set of Miek art reveals a new outfit. Specifically, a suit and pencil skirt. It is truly something to behold and one can only imagine how it's going to play out on screen in the movie.

Taika Waititi did say that Thor 4 makes Ragnarok look "run of the mill," which is truly saying something. It had already been revealed last summer when the movie was announced that Natalie Portman was set to make her return as Jane Foster, with her character taking up the mantle of Thor as well. That already set the stage for something bold within the MCU and, based on this concept art, it's quite clear that Waititi isn't holding anything back.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps right now, save for some tidbits and hints here or there. It hasn't yet been revealed who the main villain will be, but The Dark Knight star Christian Bale has been cast to play the villain, whoever it ends up being. Filming had been set to start this summer, but given the current production shutdown right now, things may have been pushed back. Disney also recently bumped back the movie's release date, with Thor: Love and Thunder now set to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022. Be sure to check out the art below which was first shared on Taika Waititi's Instagram.