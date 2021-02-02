The upcoming MCU feature Thor: Love and Thunder is gearing up to be a massive affair, bringing together many familiar faces and a couple of new ones. Since it was confirmed that Natalie Portman will be returning to the franchise as Jane Foster, fans have been wondering if Jane will be accompanied by her friend Darcy Lewis, played to great acclaim by Kat Dennings. In a talk with IGN, Dennings admitted she has not gotten the call to join the movie yet, but would be happy to.

"Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they're shooting it right now so probably not. But anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer's always yes."

Darcy first showed up in the original Thor movie as Jane's assistant. Her narrative purpose was to give Jane someone to explain the movie's sci-fi jargon to. In a past interview, Kat Dennings had explained that Darcy was originally meant to have a very minor part. However, when Dennings showed up for the shoot, her chemistry with Portman convinced the writers to put in more scenes between their characters.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly. I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like 'why are they adding me to scenes?' That's kind of what happened. If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

Dennings reprised her role as Darcy Lewis in the sequel to Thor. But she was missing from the scenes in Thor: Ragnarok, which took place outside of Earth, and from the sound of it, Darcy is also not going to be a part of the proceedings in Love and Thunder.

Still, the character's popularity is such that Marvel brought Dennings back as Darcy for WandaVision. In the Disney+ series, the character is called in by SWORD to help uncover the mystery of the false reality that someone, possibly Wanda herself, has constructed as a way to cope with the loss of her boyfriend Vision at the hands of Thanos.

Hopefully, future MCU movies will continue to feature Darcy in some capacity. For now, it seems Jane Foster will be without her gal pal in Love and Thunder, as she navigates her new life as a God of Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news originated at IGN.