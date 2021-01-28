The Guardians of the Galaxy are due to feature in upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which makes sense considering that the Asgardian hero invited himself into the group at the end of Avengers: Endgame. With several of the Guardians now confirmed to be joining the fourth movie in the Thor franchise, Dave Bautista has now revealed that he will be among them, reprising the role of Drax.

Taking to social media to show off his freshly shaven face and head, a necessity for Drax, Dave Bautista paired the selfie with the caption; "#HairlessGorilla (cry laughing emoji) ...it's for a good cause. #DreamChaser."

The WWE legend has been played the role of Drax since 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, with the wrestler-turned-actor receiving unanimous praise for his take on the straight-talking warrior. While he is a typically stoic presence, Drax provides a lot of the comic relief within the Guardians, due mostly to the fact he has no filter and does not understand humor in the same way as the rest of the gang. He has also mastered the ability of standing so incredibly still that he becomes invisible to the eye, a skill which he has yet to try out on the battlefield.

Drax joins the likes of Chris Pratt, who confirmed a few weeks ago that he was preparing to fly to the location to bring back Star-Lord in the sequel, Karen Gillen, who has also arrived in Australia ready to once again portray villain-turned-Guardian, Nebula, and Rocket Raccoon, whose involvement was recently confirmed by actor Sean Gunn via social media. The likes of Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel are both also hotly rumored to be involved in the project, and that rumor is looking more and more likely to be true with each new update.

Along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder finds several other actors reprising their roles from previous MCU outings, including Jaimie Alexander, who has since shared an image of herself jetting off to Australia and thus confirming the return of Lady Sif. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will also reprise their roles from earlier Thor adventures, with Chris Hemsworth due to once again star as the titular Marvel superhero. Matt Damon, who featured in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, has also reportedly been added to the roster in a currently undisclosed role.

While certain elements of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder remain tightly under wraps, Natalie Portman, who is reprising the role of Jane Foster, cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the movie. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the story, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

A few details regarding the direction of the sequel were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day event, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale now confirmed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder has officially begun, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Dave Bautista's official Instagram account.