Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming a major Marvel event, with several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy set to join the Asgardian on his latest adventure. In anticipation, one particularly talented fan has put together a stunning poster for Thor 4, featuring not only Star-Lord and the rest of the gang, but also a superhero suited-up Jane Foster, who is likely to take up the mantle of Thor in the upcoming sequel.

Featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor sporing the same look as seen in the epic finale of last year's Avengers: Endgame, the MCU hero is flanked on either side by Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who has not yet been confirmed to return for Thor: Love and Thunder. The entire Guardians of the Galaxy roster are also featured, including the likes of Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot and Rocket Racoon, with the hilarious Korg even making an appearance.

Taking center stage though is Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in full Thor attire, including the fearsome hammer, Mjölnir. Portman, who is returning as scientist and prior love-interest Jane Foster, has recently provided several clues regarding the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder, with the actress even revealing that she will indeed wield the coveted hammer.

Portman also recently all but confirmed a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story saying, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

It's likely then that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster taking on the mantle of Thor, much like she did in the comics, which find Foster becoming Thor while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has already been confirmed to be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder, with the actor pleading with co-star and co-Chris, Chris Hemsworth, to stop working out so much. Rumors have also begun to circulate that the likes of Vin Diesel will also return as Groot, with recent reports indicating that the Thor sequel will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers movie; "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble."

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder is due to start early next year, with Hemsworth teasing a very different approach to the Asgardian superhero this time around saying, "This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale. This comes to us from the Digital Artist Marvefx.