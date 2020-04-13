With Hollywood now on indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing global situation, and everyone being told to stay at home in the name of public health and safety, filmmakers have been offering up little bits and pieces of information regarding their upcoming movies via social media. One such filmmaker is Jojo Rabbit director and very funny bloke, Taika Waititi, who has been discussing his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Treating fans to a live commentary of Thor: Ragnarok on social media recently, Waititi took some time to answer fans questions, with one fan asking whether Fat Thor will be making an appearance in Thor 4.

"We haven't figured that out, but I feel like that's done."

So, though it sounds like Taika Waititi is not totally sure whether we will see Fat Thor in Thor 4: More Thor, it certainly sounds like the overweight version of the legendary Asgardian won't feature too heavily, if you'll pardon the pun. It is possible that he will be appearing at the beginning in his out of shape form, but will somehow revert back to the muscular version audiences are more accustomed to as the movie progresses.

Seeing Thor give up and become an overweight drunk was one of the most surprising, and surprisingly delightful, elements of comic book epic Avengers: Endgame. Transforming the God of Thunder from a strapping brute to an overweight shut-in worked incredibly well, providing the character with a satisfying arc as he attempted to come to terms with failure and the shocking revelation that he would not always be able to save the day. This iteration of the character, known as "Fat Thor" or "Bro Thor" by fans, left a lasting impression, and now fans are wondering whether we will be seeing him again.

Of course, this take on the character was not without its critics, with some taking issue with the insults leveled Thor's way, whilst others were simply none too happy with the movie moving so far away from the Thor we all know and love. So, whether "Lebowski Thor" (Lebodinson?) returns or not, Waititi will be leaving some fans pleased and others not so. Moviemaking is a tough game, sometimes.

By the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor was still sporting a beer belly but was no longer wallowing in grief, having dubbed Valkyrie the king of New Asgard and seemingly set off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next adventure. Though details remain scarce, Waititi has divulged a few tantalizing pieces of information on what audiences can expect from Thor: Love and Thunder.

"It's so over the top now in the very best way. It makes 'Ragnarok' seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film... this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything."

Thor: Love and Thunder is, of course, a sequel to Waititi's own Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth movie in the Thor saga. The movie will star Chris Hemsworth once again, as well as Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Taikia Waititi as fan-favorite character Korg and Christian Bale as the movie's villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from Taika Waititi's official Instagram account where he hosted an event on Instagram Live.