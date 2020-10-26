Natalie Portman has continued to tease details regarding the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Portman hinted at the tone of the movie, revealing that director Taika Waititi is containing the more comedic themes that he laid down in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

"It's going to be really silly and funny, and great. We've got Taika Waititi... He's wonderful, so I'm very excited to just be with all of them."

It sounds like Waititi is looking to build on the foundations of his well-received MCU effort, Thor: Ragnarok, and continue the more light-hearted tone that made that movie such a fun time, rather than going down the dark and gritty route.

Portman then went on to declare her hatred for the workouts she has had to endure for her return as a more action-oriented Jane Foster saying, "I'm super tired after working out, and during, and dreading before."

Natalie Portman, who is returning as scientist and prior love-interest Jane Foster, has provided several clues over the last week or so, hinting at the direction of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress has previously discussed her workouts and physical dedication to the upcoming role, as well as all but confirmed a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story. "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited," she said earlier this month. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Portman has even confirmed that she will indeed wield the coveted hammer, Mjölnir, in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," after being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

It's likely therefore that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster taking on the mantle of Thor, much like she did in the comics. She becomes Thor while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting Jane in an impossible situation.

While it does seem to be that Waititi is sticking with what he knows, Chris Hemsworth recently teased that Thor: Love and Thunder will still be a different approach to the Asgardian superhero saying, "I'm supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back. I'll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We've had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. This comes to us courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.