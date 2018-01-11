Is Thor 4 going to happen? We can't say for sure just yet, but Chris Hemsworth and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi are already talking about it and they definitely want to work with one another again. Marvel hasn't revealed much about their plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond Avengers 4, but it sounds like, depending on how things shake out, that they could easily convince Hemsworth to come back for another solo adventure.

Chris Hemsworth is currently promoting his latest movie, 12 Strong. During a recent interview, he talked a bit about celebrating New Year's Eve with his family and Taika Waititi in Australia. During their celebration, the subject of Thor 4 came up and they both seem eager about the possibilities in the potential project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We gave cheers to Thor 3. But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I've ever had."

Aside from Thor 4 discussions, the two definitely have reason to celebrate with Thor: Ragnarok. The movie was absolutely beloved by both fans and critics alike, currently boasting a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That hadn't really happened with the previous Thor solo adventures, as they're generally considered to be some of the lesser entries in the MCU to date. The movie was also a tremendous hit at the box office, bringing in more than $850 million worldwide. That's by far the highest-grossing Thor movie to date. Hemsworth just wrapped on Avengers 4 and, while he can't reveal his fate in the movie, he says he's game to come back, if that's possible.

"It just depends on how The Avengers movies all wrap up. I finished shooting and now they are going to edit it and see how the stories play out. There are so many interwoven scenes and stories and characters."

Marvel's contract with Chris Hemsworth, and many of the other MCU stars, is up after Avengers 4 and many of those heroes will be retiring. Still, given how Thor: Ragnarok was able to sort of reinvent the Thor solo franchise, it would seem like a real shame to have that be the last time we see Hemsworth and Taika Waititi work with one another. Marvel could always renew his contract for at least one more movie. We'll have to wait and see how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 shake out, but based on these comments to USA Today, it doesn't necessarily sound like the God of Thunder is going to meet his end at the hands of Thanos.