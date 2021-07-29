The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has seemingly hinted at a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall at some point in future, perhaps even in upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Seemingly being the key word. The actor was recently asked whether he considered himself a "DC-exclusive actor" now, seeing as his Marvel character, Heimdall, "seemingly perished in the MCU." To which Elba have a very suggestive answer indeed...

"I think that I'm excited about the possibilities in the DC world. And I think the word of choice to make note of is the word 'seemingly.'"

Idris Elba has appeared as the Asgardian Heimdall several times throughout the Marvel franchise. The all-seeing, all-hearing Asgardian sentry of the bifröst bridge, Heimdall has often assisted Thor in his battles and quests, ultimately meeting his end at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, this being a comic book movie universe, and Heimdall being a powerful Asgardian god, means that you would not have to stretch the internal logic too far to bring him back.

For now, nothing has been confirmed, but it is worth noting that this is not the first time fans have been left to speculate over Heimdall's imminent resurrection. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently shared several photos of himself with Idris Elba as the pair enjoyed a rugby match with one another in New Zealand. While this is far from confirmation of, well, anything at all, the images combined with Elba's recent response do strongly suggest that audiences may indeed see Heimdall again.

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, we have known for some time that Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and join the pantheon of MCU heroes. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Portman has even revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from The Mighty Thor comic book run, which saw Jane Foster suit up as the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles," Portman said. "If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

As for Idris Elba, he is currently busy playing a supervillain for DC in director James Gunn's upcoming venture The Suicide Squad. Starring alongside Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi, The Suicide Squad reintroduces a task force of convicts who are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro.

The Suicide Squad is due for release on August 5, and will stream on HBO Max for a month the following day. Thor: Love and Thunder meanwhile is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.