The pieces of highly anticipated Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder are slowly falling into place, with Jaimie Alexander's warrior goddess Lady Sif reportedly joining proceedings. The fan-favorite character has so far appeared in the first two Thor movies as well as the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D but was mysteriously missing from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Perhaps some light will be shed on what she's been up to when she returns to Asgard in 2022.

Along with her return to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, Lady Sif is also rumored to be appearing on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, alongside Tom Hiddleston. So, if you've been missing Sif, she is about to make a big comeback.

Information on both Thor: Love and Thunder and Loki was revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day, most intriguing of which is The Dark Knight star Christian Bale's role in the former. The Oscar winner will portray legendary Thor villain Gorr the God Butcher in Love and Thunder, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

While certain elements of the plot for Thor: Love and Thunder remain tightly under wraps, returning star Natalie Portman cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the Marvel sequel. During a recent interview, the actress confirmed that she has been in Australia for some time as the production gears up to begin filming, and, while discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the upcoming movie, Portman made it crystal clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down. "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

This is far from the first time that Portman has given away her role in proceedings, with the actress recently confirming a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story saying, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

It certainly sounds likely therefore that Thor: Love and Thunder will at least in part adapt the comic book arc that finds Jane Foster suiting up as Thor. The Mighty Thor found Foster becoming the Marvel hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation. Throw in Lady Sif and Gorr the God Butcher and you've got a lot of MCU drama to contend with.

Directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale alongside Jaimie Alexander. This comes to us from Deadline.