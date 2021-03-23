It seems that Jaimie Alexander, who will reprise the role of warrior goddess Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, has now wrapped filming on the highly anticipated Marvel sequel. Filming on the movie is currently ongoing in Australia, with the actress recently confirming that she was spending her last day in Sydney before heading home to L.A.

“Last day in Sydney”



Jaimie Alexander (jaimiealexander on IG) pic.twitter.com/gnOeCvDvJo — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 21, 2021

Thor fans were ecstatic to hear that Lady Sif would be joining the ever-growing ensemble cast for Love and Thunder, with Jaimie Alexander first flying out to Sydney during the last week of January. The actress has spent nearly two months on the production, which should be plenty of time for Lady Sif to have a substantial role in the movie.

Lady Sif has become a background staple within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the fan-favorite character having so far appeared in the first two Thor movies as well as the series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, with fans disappointed that she was mysteriously missing from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Along with her return to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, Lady Sif is also rumored to be appearing on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, alongside Tom Hiddleston.

While Lady Sif's role in the Marvel sequel remains unknown, several details regarding the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder have been slowly dripping through, with an assortment of photos from the set confirming some long held rumors about the movie's direction. Natalie Portman, who returns to reprise the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, was recently spotted looking impressively bulked up in a scene which appears to show her obtaining Thor's coveted hammer, Mjölnir.

Portman has stated several times that the sequel will see her suit up as The Mighty Thor, so it is safe to assume that Thor: Love and Thunder will be taking inspiration from the comic book run of the same name. Written by Jason Aaron with art by Russell Dauterman, the story saw Jane Foster take up the mantle of the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

We also now know Christian Bale's role in the movie, with The Dark Knight star and Oscar winner set to play the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Throw in the likes of Lady Sif, the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and a role for Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy and suddenly Chris Hemsworth's Thor has a whole lot to be dealing with.

Directed once again by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the 29th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of images shared on Jaimie Alexander's official Instagram story.