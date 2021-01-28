James Gunn is working with Taika Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder. The director revealed the news on social media after a fan asked about his involvement. Production on the long-awaited sequel kicked off earlier this week in Australia with some added help from some Guardians of the Galaxy cast members. Since the Guardians have been confirmed to be taking part in Thor's next solo adventure, questions about Gunn's involvement with the sequel arose.

Yes. Have been doing. They’re in great hands with @TaikaWaititi. https://t.co/AtGv7OQJkw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 27, 2021

One Marvel Cinematic Universe fan recently asked James Gunn if he was consulting with Taika Waititi since Thor: Love and Thunder features Guardians of the Galaxy characters. "Yes. Have been doing. They're in great hands with Taika Waititi," said the director in response. Gunn did not go into further details, but fans are excited to know that the Guardians are going to be tagging along for at least part of the sequel's story arc. The team-up was first introduced in Infinity War, which went on in Avengers: Endgame, and many have wanted to see more interaction between the God of Thunder and his new friends.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman, along with Christian Bale. In addition to the Guardians characters, there could end being even more cameos. Thompson recently teased even more MCU characters could make an appearance in the sequel. "And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before." So far, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn are the only Guardians that have joined the Thor: Love and Thunder cast.

Taika Waititi has also been very busy since first joining the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok. He has consulted on Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, while racking up Academy Award nominations for projects like Jojo Rabbit. If all of that wasn't enough, he was able to complete principal photography on Next Goal Wins back in late 2019. He even found time to direct and act in The Mandalorian, while negotiating a deal with Lucasfilm to helm his own Star Wars movie, which is currently being written. James Gunn and Taika Waititi have been keeping themselves very busy since joining up with the MCU.

As for James Gunn, he is getting really close to being 100% finished with The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. It was also recently announced that production has officially started on the Peacemaker spin-off series, which will stream on HBO Max. After finishing promotional campaign duties for both of the aforementioned projects, Gunn will head back over to his Marvel family to begin work on the long awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You can check out James Gunn's official Twitter response to joining the Thor: Love and Thunder team above.