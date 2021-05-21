The Mighty Thor writer Jason Aaron has further teased the exciting prospect of Jane Foster wielding Thor's hammer Mjölnir in upcoming Marvel sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. While the comic book scribe does not know much about her role in proceedings, he is just as excited as the rest of us to see his creation come to life on the big screen.

What little I know makes me even more excited. I have all the faith in the world in Taika. https://t.co/965NA1MnXY — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) May 20, 2021

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, returning star Natalie Portman has made it crystal clear several times that Jane Foster's role in the movie will be a big change for her. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Thus, it seems Thor: Love and Thunder will take a lot of inspiration from The Mighty Thor comic book run, by Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman, which saw Jane Foster suit up as the Asgardian hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Oscar winner Natalie Portman (whose exhilaration over re-joining the MCU as a superhero could not be more evident) has even hinted that Thor: Love and Thunder will maintain the story element of Foster having cancer while also taking up superhero duties. "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited," Portman said previously. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

While we still do not know how exactly Jane will gain the power of the hammer, and thus the abilities of Thor, her transformation has been teased thanks to some behind-the-scenes images showing the actress levitating while no doubt being imbued with the power of the Asgardian God.

Aside from Jane Foster's return and transformation, Chris Hemsworth's Thor will already have a lot to contend with come the sequel, with Oscar-winner and The Dark Knight star Christian Bale also joining proceedings as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. On top of that, the movie will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie, Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus.

Directed once again by Taika Waititi he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Jason Aaron's Twitter account.