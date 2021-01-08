Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan may well be gearing up to join the already stacked roster of upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress recently shared images of her arrival in Australia, where production on Love and Thunder is currently getting ready for filming, leading many to speculate that this means she will once again be suiting up as Nebula for the further adventures of Thor and friends.

Of course, Karen Gillan being in Australia does not necessarily mean that she is involved in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it would certainly be one huge coincidence if not. Nebula joining the growing cast of characters is not without precedent, with her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt confirming last week that he was preparing to fly to the location to bring back Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder. The likes of Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel are both also hotly rumored to be involved in the project, making the Thor follow-up something of a Guardians reunion. Asgardians of the Galaxy, if you will.

Gillan's Nebula was last seen in the Marvel epic Avengers: Endgame and is now considered to be one of the official members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, having now left her villainy behind her and joining the crew.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, with reports from last year indicating that the movie will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers team-up. "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble," reports stated.

This was recently backed up by returning star Tessa Thompson, who, while revealing a few details about her character Valkyrie's journey in the movie, suggested that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

While certain elements of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder remain tightly under wraps, Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster, cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the movie. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the story, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

A few details regarding the direction of Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale revealed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from Karen Gillan's official Instagram account who shared several images to her Instagram story.