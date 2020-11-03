At least one fan-favorite character may be sitting on the sidelines for Thor: Love and Thunder. Kat Dennings has revealed that she still doesn't know if she is slated to return as Darcy Lewis in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. Though she is coming back soon in WandaVision, which is set to debut on Disney+ before the end of the year.

Kat Dennings is currently promoting her new holiday comedy Friendsdgiving During a recent interview she was asked whether or not we will see Darcy in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently gearing up to begin production in Australia. Dennings hasn't heard anything, which leads her to believe the chances aren't great. Here's what she had to say about it.

"No, still no idea! I don't think I'm in it. I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before."

Darcy was a big part of the first Thor movie, with the character returning for the sequel, Thor: The Dark World. However, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok took things in a radically different direction with the character not joining in on the intergalactic action. When asked if she feels Darcy can still be incorporated in the sequel following WandaVision, Kat Dennings said she feels anything is possible within the framework of the MCU.

"I don't know what Love and Thunder's premise or script is. I don't know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you're in the MCU, I mean, you're in it. They can do whatever they want. I don't have any idea what it could be but I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to."

WandaVision will be the first entry in a new era in live-action Marvel TV. It, and shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be heavily connected to the movies of the MCU. Much of what we're going to see remains mysterious but the show will center on Scarlet Witch and Vision. As for Thor 4, Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster. Only this time, Jane will be taking up the mantle of Thor. Kat Dennings was also asked about this development and explained that she's just excited to see it as a fan.

"I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I've ever heard. I think it's so brilliant. She's a rockstar actor and she can do anything. I'm just so excited, as a fan. I'm just excited to watch it."

Chris Hemsworth will also be reprising his role as Thor, with Tessa Thompson returning as Valkyrie. Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, Ford v Ferrari) is on board to play the main villain. Taika Waititi who helmed Ragnarok, is returning to the director's chair. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. WandaVision is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in December. This news comes to us via Entertainment Tonight.