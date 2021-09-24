While we still have a long way to go before Thor: Love and Thunder, more details are being shared about the film. Now, we have a first look at the logo shared by an unlikely source. Marvel Studios Coordinator Jim Velasco tweeted a couple of photos featuring official crew hats from the production of the film. The front of the hat features a heart that is being split by a bolt of lightning. The back of the hat features the same title logo that Marvel has previously shared.

I love the Thor: Love and Thunder crew hat because the design on the front is very reminiscent of Owen Hart's original heel logo. pic.twitter.com/5v3VvtwvU1 — Jim Velasco (@TheJimmyV) September 21, 2021

"I love the Thor: Love and Thunder crew hat because the design on the front is very reminiscent of Owen Hart's original heel logo," Velasco tweeted. According to comicbook, the logo for the fourth Thor film "has already changed once from its first announcement, and will likely do so again" before the movie is released. We will certainly see more logos begin to appear once we get closer to the release date and Marvel begins the marketing campaign for this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and this will be our latest look at the character since the events of Avengers: Endgame. There will be characters returning from Thor: Ragnarok including Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Taika Waititi's Korg. However, many characters from previous Thor movies will also be returning including Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Foster will become her own Thor during this movie as well. When the film was initially announced at Comic Con, Waititi presented got on one knee and presented Portman with Thor's hammer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will also be appearing here which makes sense considering where we left these characters in Endgame. Some new characters include Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

Waititi is returning to direct after the success that both he and Marvel had with Ragnarok. In an interview with Empire, Waititi hinted that this is the "craziest sh*t* he's ever made, which is saying a lot.

"Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But {NE2DQYnEwlFG66||it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi said. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense. It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continues. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos." Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters in May 2022.