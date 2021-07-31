Director Taika Waititi made quite the impression with his first Marvel Studios outing, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, but according to the man himself, that was nothing compared with Thor: Love and Thunder. His first MCU effort stands as one of the franchise's most unique outings, with its abundance of humor and neon 80s vibe, but now Waititi is preparing viewers for something even more unexpected with Thor: Love and Thunder, calling is the "craziest" movie he's ever made.

"Well, just between me and you and the readers, I've done some crazy shit in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense. It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

By his own admission, Taika Waititi believes that Thor: Love and Thunder should make no sense, and perhaps should not have even been made in the first place. Should Marvel fans be worried? Likely not, as with Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi has already proven that he can take the most bizarre elements and put them all together in a way that works, defying all reason and logic. Speaking of Thor: Ragnarok, the director went on to compare his previous Marvel movie with his upcoming one, and it makes for a promising description.

"It's very different from Ragnarok. It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

Returning lead Chris Hemsworth previously shared these same sentiments saying, "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, what we do know does indeed sound a lot crazier than even Thor: Ragnarok. We have known for some time that Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and join the pantheon of MCU heroes. The actress previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

Portman, whose excitement over her role in the movie has her dropping spoilers wherever possible, has even revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will follow a well-known comic book arc quite closely. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." And that's without even mentioning roles for the Guardians of the Galaxy, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. No wonder Waititi doesn't think it should make sense...

Audiences can bask in the craziness of Thor: Love and Thunder when it hits screens on May 6, 2022. This comes to us from Empire.