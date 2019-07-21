Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. However, there is going to be a huge difference this time around. Portman will be playing the female Thor in the highly anticipated sequel and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are more than likely freaking out over the news.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dumped a whole lot of exciting news last night at San Diego Comic-Con, so some of it has gotten lost in the shuffle due to all of the pandemonium. With that being said, Natalie Portman is very excited to return. She had this to say.

"So thrilled to share the news with you today at SDCC2019 that I'll be returning to the MCU as female Thor with legends Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Chris Hemsworth. (Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)."

"I've always had a little hammer envy," said Natalie Portman while on stage at San Diego Comic-Con last night. She was holding a prop version of Mjolnir when she delivered the line with a huge smile on her face. Obviously, the crowd was going wild by this point. Portman was last seen as Jane Foster earlier this year in a brief non-speaking role in Avengers: Endgame and fans have been wondering if the character was going to make a comeback.

As for the female Thor storyline, Jane Foster ultimately becomes the Mighty Lady Thor when The God of Thunder is no longer worthy of picking up Mjolnir in the rebooted Thor #1. Jason Aaron wrote the story and was widely praised because he did not reveal that the Mighty Lady Thor was Foster until the end of the run. It's not clear if Taika Waititi will be using Aaron's source material for anything else other than the female Thor aspect.

Related: Chris Hemsworth Is Definitely Down for More Thor After Avengers: Endgame

In addition to the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson is also back for Thor: Love and Thunder as Valkyrie. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame when Thor gave her New Asgard. Now that she is in charge, Thompson says her character will be looking for her queen, giving the MCU their first openly gay superhero. Thompson has always said she played the character as bisexual, but it has never been addressed on the big screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to hit theaters on November 5th, 2021. That's pretty far away, but one can assume that Taika Waititi already has an idea of where he wants to take the story this time around. Chris Hemsworth is very excited to be back with Waititi so they can continue the latest evolution of the MCU version of Thor. The character has changed a lot over the years and many fans believe this is easily the best he has ever been. You can check out Natalie Portman's Instagram announcement of the Mighty Lady Thor below.